Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 6.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $445.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.98 and its 200-day moving average is $431.54.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.