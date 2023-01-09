Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $410.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $445.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.54. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.