Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

