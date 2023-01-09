Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

