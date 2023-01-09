Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.06% of Legend Biotech worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 3.1 %

About Legend Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.