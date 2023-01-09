LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

LFST has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.21.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998,203 shares in the company, valued at $42,347,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $449,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

