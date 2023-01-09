Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LWAY. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Insider Activity

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966 over the last ninety days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.



