Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.