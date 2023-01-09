loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares in the company, valued at $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares in the company, valued at $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,702,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,598 shares of company stock worth $3,077,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.