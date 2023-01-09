Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $473.20 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $358.15 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.97 and its 200-day moving average is $441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

