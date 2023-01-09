Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Sells $379,248.24 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $86.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

