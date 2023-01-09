Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $146,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $200.97 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $257.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

