Maj Invest Holding A S Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 322,915.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,872 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 6.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $365,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

UNH stock opened at $490.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

