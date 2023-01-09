Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $136,407.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $18.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.