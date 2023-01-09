Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 501 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.4 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $129.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

