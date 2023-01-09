Matthew Prince Sells 74,710 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.
- On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.
NYSE:NET opened at $39.90 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
