Matthew Prince Sells 74,710 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

NYSE:NET opened at $39.90 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

