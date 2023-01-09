McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $269.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

