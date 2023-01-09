McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.8 %

MCD stock opened at $269.47 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.