McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $194,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

