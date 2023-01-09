Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

