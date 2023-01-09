Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

