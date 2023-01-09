MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE:MEG opened at C$18.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.83. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.60 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

