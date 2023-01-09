Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience accounts for approximately 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

