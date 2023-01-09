Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on META. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Shares of META stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $337.00.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,542,525. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,260.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,085,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,583,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,588 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

