Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $180.35 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $241.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,117,386. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

