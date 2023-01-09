Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

