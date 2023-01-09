Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.