Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 243,857 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,857 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

