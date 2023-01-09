Morgan Stanley Boosts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $59.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,984,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.