Morgan Stanley Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $8.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

