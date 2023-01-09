Morgan Stanley Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $356.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $356.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $348.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.86. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

