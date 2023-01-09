MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of MOR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

