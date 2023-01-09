MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 114,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,979.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

