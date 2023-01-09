MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

