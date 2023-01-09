Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.82.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Natera Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Natera
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
See Also
