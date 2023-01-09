Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,472 shares of company stock worth $1,506,048. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

