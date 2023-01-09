National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.