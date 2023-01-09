Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.