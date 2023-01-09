Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.62.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
