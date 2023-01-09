Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

