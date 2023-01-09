Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.