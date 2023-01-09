NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
