Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Nevro stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

