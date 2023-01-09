New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Medtronic worth $125,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,505,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 625,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

