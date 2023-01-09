New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $90,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.57 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

