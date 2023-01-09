New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $215,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $588.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.10. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

