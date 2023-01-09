New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $249,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $482.87 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

