New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 733 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $81,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.18 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

