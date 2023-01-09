New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,229 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $101,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $426.47 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

