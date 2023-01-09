New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,229 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $101,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Deere & Company Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:DE opened at $426.47 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
