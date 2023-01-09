NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
