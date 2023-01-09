NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.