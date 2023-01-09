NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $120,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $161.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

