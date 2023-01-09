NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.