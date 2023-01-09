Northeast Investment Management Acquires 5,350 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.15 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

